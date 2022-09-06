A video showing a recce of the pre-release event of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva in Hyderabad is circulating on social media with misleading claims that viewers did not turn up and the event was cancelled because of the ongoing 'Boycott Brahmastra' trend online.

BOOM found the claims to be misleading as the viral video shows moments of a recce that is generally done a few days before the actual event takes place. Moreover, BOOM was also able to confirm that the event was cancelled because of the non-receipt of Hyderabad Police's permission.

The viral video shows a huge screen where visuals from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva are being played as a few onlookers can be seen at the premises.

The video is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Boycott Brahmastra has worked. Brahmastra's pre release has been cancelled. Not a single viewer for the event. (Original text in Hindi: बायकॉट ब्रहास्त्र रंग लाई ...ब्रह्मास्त्र का प्री रिलीज रद्द हुआ। एक भी दर्शक नही )









The video is viral on Facebook with the same caption.









Fact Check

BOOM first ran a relevant keywords search about 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva event cancellation' and found a Hindustan Times article from September 3, 2022.

According to the article, Hyderabad Police stated that the event of 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' was cancelled because the permission was sought at last minute. Meanwhile the organisers claimed that they had asked for the required permissions well in advance.





An excerpt from an India Today article from September 2, 2022, reads, "A grand pre-release event for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra was organised in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. However, makers took to social media and announced that the event has been cancelled. As per sources, the reason behind the cancellation was the organisers didn't get police permission for the event. Also, due to crowding and Ganesh Chaturthi week, police are being cautious."

We also checked the Twitter handle of the organisers Shreyas Media which shared a clarification about the police permission, which were reportedly sought on August 26.





Here's our humble explanation pouring our heart out and explaining ourselves and the reason behind the cancellation of the #BrahmastraPreRelease Event.



Hope you all pay notice and understand us.



🔗https://t.co/nv7QE8YmYS



- Team @shreyasgroup #Brahmastra #NTRForBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/gULpvhoqbi — Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) September 2, 2022

BOOM was not able to independently verify the same.

It is however clear that the event was not cancelled because of a low turn out of viewers but because of the non-receipt of police permission.

"Video is of recce before the event"

We then reached out to Brahmastra's public relations' team which said that the viral video is from a recce which is generally done a day or two before the event. The team further added that because of the denial of permission for the event at Ramoji Film City, a small press meet was later organized for the media at a hotel in Hyderabad. Actor Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli also explained the reason why the event was cancelled in the said press meet.



Below are videos of Rajamouli and Jr NTR addressing the issue in the press meet.





Thank you @ssrajamouli sir for standing for us.



𝐖𝐞 @shreyasgroup 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞.



Inspite of the event cancelling, we have put in all our efforts and set up another event within a short period of "𝟐 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒". pic.twitter.com/V1JA9qInDE — Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) September 2, 2022





Young Tiger @tarak9999 heartfelt apologies to fans on the #BrahmastraPreRelease Event cancellation.



Our sincere apologies to all the Young Tiger fans who are disappointed and we couldn't stop this from happening as it was a last-minute change.



- Team @shreyasgroup pic.twitter.com/PocUtvDHew — Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) September 2, 2022



