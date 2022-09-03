A 2019 video showing a massive crowd at Prime Minister's Narendra Modi rally in Kolkata is being shared with the false claim that it is from a recent rally. The video is being shared linking it to PM Modi's recent visits to Bhuj, Gujarat, and Mangaluru, Karnataka.

In the viral video being shared, PM Modi is seen greeting a huge crowd present at a public meeting and people present in the crowd can also be heard raising slogans of "Modi Modi".



The video was shared by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claiming it is from a recent public rally in Mangaluru, Karnataka, while Priti Gandhi claimed it is from Kutch, Gujarat.

Malviya tweeted the video with the hashtag Mangaluru falsely indicating the video is from there.





The same video was also tweeted by BJP leader Priti Gandhi earlier on August 28, 2022, with the caption, "This is the rousing welcome that the people of #Kutch gave our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today. Unimaginable fervour!!"





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is not recent and is from an April 2019 rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, West Bengal.

We ran a reverse image search using keyframes from the viral video and the search results showed that the video is from 2019. Then we ran a selected keyword search which showed that the video is from a BJP election rally held on April 3, 2019, in Kolkata, West Bengal. This rally was held in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The same video from the Kolkata rally was tweeted by PM Modi's personal website's official Twitter account - Narendra_Modi.in on April 3, 2019, with the caption, "Electrifying atmosphere at PM @narendramodi's rally at Kolkata. #DeshKeLiyeModi"

We can spot the same visuals in this video as in the viral video.

BJP's official Twitter account also tweeted the same video on April 3, 2019, with the caption, "Electrifying atmosphere at PM Shri @narendramodi's public meeting in Kolkata. #DeshKeLiyeModi"

Interestingly, both Amit Malviya and Priti Gandhi tweeted the same video back in April 2019 with the correct claim that it is from PM Modi's Kolkata rally.





The same sequence of events in the viral video can also be seen from the 3.48 minutes timestamp in the original rally video live streamed on BJP's official YouTube channel on April 3, 2019.



