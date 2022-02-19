No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Appeal For Rule Breakers To Vote For SP

A video of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav appealing for votes from those who want to break the law and take it into their own hands is fake and has been edited.

BOOM found that in the original speech Yadav had actually said that those who want to take law into their own hands should not vote for the Samajwadi Party.

In the 30 seconds video, Yadav can be heard asking for votes from those who want to break the law and oppress the poor

The video is being shared with the caption that translates to, "Rioters are with criminals, this is not new, this is SP."

(In Hindi - दंगाइयों का हाथ अपराधियों के साथये नई नही वही सपा है)





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video has been edited and in the original video, Akhilesh Yadav is actually asking those who take law and order into their own hands should not vote for the Samajwadi Party.

We found that the edited video has been taken from a speech given by Yadav on February 16, 2022. The original speech was streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Samajwadi Party, where at the 23.52 timestamp, Yadav can be heard asking those who want to take law and order into their own hands and those who want to oppress the poor to not vote for the SP.

"..Those who want to take law and order into their own hands, not follow the law, they should not vote for the Samajwadi Party, those who want to do injustice to the poor, don't vote for Samajwadi party," Yadav says in the original video.

(In Hindi - "Hum toh keh ke jaa rahe hai, ke jinhe kanoon vyavastha hath mein leni hai, kanoon ko nahi maanna hai woh Samajwadi party ko vote na de, jinhe gareeb pa anyaay karna hai, woh Samajwadi party ko vote na de....)

The part where Yadav asks law breakers to not vote for the SP has been edited out in the viral video.



