Video Of Mamata Banerjee Riding An E-Scooter Shared With Misleading Claim

An old video of Mamata Banerjee trying to ride an electric scooter as part of a protest against rising fuel prices in the country in 2021, is being shared with a partly false claim that roads were blocked and the security apparatus engaged so that the West Bengal chief minister could learn how to drive.



BOOM found the claim is partly false and the video in fact shows a protest by Banerjee against rising fuel prices, in February last year.

The 55-second video shows a road cordoned off by ropes and the chief minister trying her hand at riding a scooter flanked by security officials and two columns of policemen.

The video has been shared The video has been shared on Facebook widely with text that claims, "CM Mamata Banerjee learns to drive scooty...... Roads blocked, Security apparatus in place, hundreds on duty."

Watch the video here and here.









Also Read: Old Video From Kerala Peddled As Tunnel On Mumbai Goa Highway Fact check BOOM ran a keyword search on Google with 'Mamata Banerjee riding a scooter' and found several news reports on it. The video is from February 2021 when Banerjee carried out a protest against rising fuel prices by riding an electric scooter pillion to the State Secretariat and later in the day tried her hand at driving while returning to her Kalighat home.

We found a tweet by wire news agency ANI dated February 25, 2021 which states, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee nearly falls while driving an electric scooter in Howrah, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. She quickly regained her balance with support and continued to drive. She is travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna"

Banerjee is seen in the video trying to ride an electric scooter.



#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee nearly falls while driving an electric scooter in Howrah, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. She quickly regained her balance with support and continued to drive.



She is travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/CnAsQYNhTP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

An Odia news outlet Kanak News also reported with similar visuals of Banerjee's attempt to drive the e-scooter. The clip ends with Banerjee riding pillion with Firhad Hakim.

"On the way back from Nabanna (Secretariat), Ms. Banerjee decided her try her hand at driving the scooter. From the Secretariat to the Vidyasagar Setu and later, on Harish Mukherjee Road, Ms. Banerjee, who has not driven a scooter in her life, tried her hand at driving with the support of her security staff. She had reached the Secretariat riding pillion with Minister for Urban Development Firhad Hakim," the Hindu reported.

