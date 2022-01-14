2019 Image Of Patna Accident Shared As Train Derailment In West Bengal

An old image of a derailed train in Bihar is circulating on social media with false claims that it shows a glimpse of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train mishap that occurred in North Bengal on January 13, 2022.



Twelve coaches of the Assam-bound Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed on January 13, 2022 evening near the New Domohani station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. According to officials, the accident took place at 4.53 pm about 42 km from the New Jalpaiguri station, on a section between the New Domohani and New Maynaguri stations. At least seven persons have died in the incident and over 40 others are injured, reported The Indian Express.

The photo has been shared by a verified Facebook page 'The Kolkata Buzz' with the text , "Terrible train accident in North Bengal. It is learned that Bikaner-Guwahati Express has derailed. A lot of deaths are feared in Domahani of Mainaguri. According to the locals, they came forward when they heard a loud noise at noon."

The post can be seen below.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search to know more about the photo and found The Irish Times article published on February 3, 2019 carrying the same image. The photo has a caption that reads, "Rescue workers look for survivors after the passenger train derailed near Sahadai Buzurg railway station in the eastern state of Bihar, India on February 3rd Photograph: Reuters/Stringer".

Taking a cue from this, we also found the image on international wire agency Reuter's website stating the same information.

According to an India Today report published on February 3, 2019, "Seven people have died and more than 20 are injured in Bihar after eleven coaches of the Seemanchal Express derailed on Sunday morning. The accident on the Delhi-bound train occurred in Vaishali district of Bihar. The train was running between Jogbani and Anand Vihar Terminal."



The report further added, "Railway officials said it was at its full speed when the accident occurred around 3:50am."

An India Today ground report on the incident can be seen below.

