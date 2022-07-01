No, This Is Not A Photo Of Eknath Shinde With Bal Thackeray

An undated image of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray with party leader Anand Dighe has been shared on social media misidentifying Dighe as recently sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister on June 30, after an eight day long political crisis in the state. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned after the Supreme Court ordered for a floor test. The political turmoil of Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress, began after Shinde led other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and camped in Surat and Guwahati. The image has been shared in this context.

The image has been shared on Facebook with a caption, "Balasaheb Thackeray is giving blessings and applying tilak on Eknath Shinde in an old photo."







(Original Text in Hindi: "एक पुरानी फोटो में बालासाहेब ठाकरे एकनाथ शिंदे का तिलक देकर आशीर्वाद देते हुए।")



Facebook Posts can be seen here and here. The image was also shared on Twitter with the same claim.

The image was also shared on Twitter with the same claim.

The Tweet is archived here.

Also Read: The Mystery Of The Twitter Handle That Led To Mohammed Zubair's Arrest Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search which led us to an article published on May 15, 2022 by Lokmat. The caption of the image states that Bal Thackeray applied tilak on his party functionary Anand Dighe.





The same image was also used on a BBC Marathi article published on April 15, 2022 which identified the man in the image as Thane based influential Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe.

The image was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Shiv Sena on August 26, 2021.