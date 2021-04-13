Viral Video Of Cop Shooting A Couple Is From Upcoming Web Series

A viral video clip showing a uniformed police official shoot down a man and a woman is viral on social media with captions purportedly claiming that the incident took place in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

BOOM found that the viral clip is part of an upcoming web-series and was shot in Karnal, Haryana.



The viral clip shows a police personnel having a heated conversation with a couple and in a moment of rage, the cop pulls out his service revolver and shoots the man, first, and then the woman.

Also read Clip Of Man Stabbing Wife To Death In Delhi Peddled With Communal Spin

The video is widely viral on Twitter with captions claiming that the incident is an actual one and took place in Khandwa, MP.

A Hindi caption with one such post translates to 'I request all of you to control your anger. Decisions taken in anger are mostly wrong, cop from Khandwa has done very wrong'.

(Hindi: आप सभी से निवेदन हैं कि अपनी गुस्सा को हमेशा कन्ट्रोल में रखा करो गुस्सा में लिए गए फैसले ज्यादातर गलत ही होते हैं, खंडवा के दरोगा जी ने बहुत ही गलत किया)

The posts can be seen below and their archived versions are available here and here.













The video is viral on Facebook as well. See one such post here and its archived version here.

Fact Check

BOOM went through several such posts and found that many users had commented claiming that the video is from Karnal, Haryana. Taking cue, we searched for Friends Cafe in Karnal on Google Map as the cafe's name is clearly visible in the video.





A search with relevant keywords led us to a tweet by Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Uttar Pradesh Rahul Srivastav.

Srivastav had shared the same clip with a caption reading '#FactCheck- A video of a gory murder by a cop outside a restaurant is floating since today morning on #socialmedia, triggering queries & confusion. On verification, it's attributed to a #webseries shot outside 'Friends Cafe' in Karnal Haryana as per the manager of the Cafe'.

#FactCheck- A video of a gory murder by a cop outside a restaurant is floating since today morning on #socialmedia, triggering queries & confusion.



On verification, it's attributed to a #webseries shot outside 'Friends Cafe' in Karnal Haryana as per the manager of the Cafe. pic.twitter.com/63GHkScx9j — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) April 12, 2021

We also found a post on the Facebook page Karnal Breaking News. While talking to reporters in this video, Superintendent of Police, Karnal, Ganga Ram Punia has called the viral claim fake.

The video byte of the officer can be seen below.

BOOM also found a clarification issued by the person who plays the cop in the viral clip. In the video below provided to BOOM by a local reporter, Vinay Kohad (actor in the upcoming web series) can be seen explaining the whole episode.



