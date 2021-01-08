Photo Of Amit Shah Greeting Asaduddin Owaisi Is Morphed

An old image of Amit Shah greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media with a false narrative, terming it as a 'secret pact' between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) ahead of West Bengal Assembly Poll 2021. The edited image shows Home Minister Amit Shah showing gratitude to AIMIM chief, Asauddin Owaisi.

On January 3, Owaisi met with Abbas Siddiqui, a South Bengal based influential religio-political cleric who is predicted to float his party in the upcoming elections and the incident has become a part of discussion in political spectrum in past few weeks. The post has been captioned in Bangla that reads, "Amit Shah pleaded by holding Asaduddin's hands and said 'like Bihar give us Bengal too, I will offer the cash whatever it requires." See the image below.

Original texts in Bangla: ''অমিত শাহ বলছেন। আসাদ উদ্দিন। আমি তোর হাতটা ধরে বলছি ভাই।বিহারের মত করে বাংলা টা আমাদের করে দে ভাই।যত টাকা লাগে দেবো তোকে তাই।''

In 2017, the same image was tweeted by Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He said in his tweet, "Someone sent me this picture wear a saffron waist coat. But now days you never know!"

Someone sent me this picture. Looks morphed as Asad won't wear a saffron waist coat. But now days you never know! pic.twitter.com/VixhI6joN2 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 17, 2017

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the original image dates back to 2014. The original image, published by Daily Mail on October 20, 2014 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi being facilitated by BJP President, Amit Shah in New Delhi. At the time, the party had won assembly elections of two states, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Daily Mail published the image on October 20, 2014.

A comparison of the real and morphed image can be seen below. The Prime Minister's head has been replaced and photoshopped to Owaisi's while the dress remains the same.



