An news channel's old video of a sting operation on a slaughter house in Karachi, Pakistan, which was exposed for passing off donkey and dog meat to unsuspecting customers, is being shared on Twitter falsely linking it to the country's ongoing economic crisis.



BOOM found that the video is from 2014 and has no connection to Pakistan's economic situation.

This clip is being shared to claim that Pakistanis have resorted to eating dog and donkey meat out of desperation and lack of money. In January 2023, Pakistan's inflation rate was 27.6 percent, and according to Moody's, it is expected to cross 33 percent by June.

The video shows a journalist arriving at a slaughter house where dogs and donkeys are being slaughtered and sold as regular meat. The journalist also slaps one of the workers for defrauding people with fake meat.

BOOM found that the video has no connection to Pakistan's economic crisis and is from a 2014 sting operation by Pakistani news channel Abb Takk.

A keyword search on YouTube led us to a different sting operation of a slaughter house in Pakistan. However, the programme's name, Khufia, was the same as our viral video. We also noticed the logo of Abb Takk on the top right.













Using these cues, we used a different set of keywords on YouTube and found the same viral video uploaded on July 20, 2014.









The 5-minute long video shows anchor Sana Faisal walking through a slaughter house where the meat of dogs and donkeys is sold as regular meat. She is also seen interviewing people living around the slaughter about how they frequently heard the sounds of the animals, but did not suspect that they were getting slaughtered.

This episode was part of Abb Takk's investigative show Khufia, hosted by Sana Faisal. We were able to find parts of the episode on Khufia's Facebook page too, which were uploaded on April 14, 2014.







