A picture of Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev, who is popularly known as Sadhguru, with a young woman sitting on his lap, is being shared on social media with a misleading claim.



BOOM found that the woman in the photograph is Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi.

The yoga and spiritual guru is an influential figure in India with a sizeable social media presence. In 1992, he set up the Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu which has courted controversies several times especially over allegations of flouting environmental norms.

The photo is being shared with a veiled Hindi caption that translates to, "Very cultured baba ji".

(Original Text in Hindi: अत्यंत संस्कारी बाबा जी...)

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on the photo and found a tweet from Sadhguru's official Twitter account carrying the same image uploaded on June 17, 2018.

We noticed that Sadhguru tweeted the image on the occasion of father's day. The caption with the photo reads, "A fortune to spend an hour with my dear father and they tell me it is Fathers Day. -Sg".

A fortune to spend an hour with my dear father and they tell me it is #FathersDay . -Sg pic.twitter.com/9XJFWGtcsp — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 17, 2018

Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search related to Sadhguru's daughter and found a Deccan Herald news report stating her name as Radhe Jaggi.

We also found a post on Radhe Jaggi's official Instagram profile where she can be seen having a conversation with her father Jaggi Vasudev.

The video is captioned as, "Sadhguru Reveals His Travel Diet to His Daughter Radhe".



