Several news outlets including News18 Hindi and DNA have shared a scripted video where two men are marrying the same woman and claimed that the incident is real. BOOM found that the video is scripted and the people in it are actors.

BOOM has previously debunked other instances where a scripted video is peddled as real.



Shared by News 18 Hindi with the headline, "2 boys took turns marrying a girl, made her wear mangalsutra together, tremendous example of Sharing Is Caring"

(Original text in Hindi: "2 लड़कों ने बारी-बारी से भरी लड़की की मांग, मिल-बांट कर पहनाया मंगलसूत्र, Sharing Is Caring की जबरदस्त मिसाल")









A similar report was also shared by DNA (archive here) with the headline, "OMG: Loved two boys in school, married both together, unique wedding photo viral"

(Original text in Hindi: "OMG: स्कूल में दो लड़कों से था प्यार, दोनों ने एकसाथ भरी मांग, अनोखी शादी की तस्वीर वायरल")

While the story mentions in one line that the video could be a prank, both the headline and the strap are incorrect.



News outlet TV9 (archive here) also shared the same story.



Parts of the video were also shared on Twitter with the caption, "02 boys were seen marrying the same girl. boys alternately put vermilion on the girl's head. The girl was having an affair with both the boys since school time. All three were in a relationship together and now they have tied this relationship in marriage."













The post is also circulating on Facebook.















FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the scripted video was uploaded on a Facebook page in November 2022, and the people in the video are actors.



By using keywords such as "दो लड़कों ने एक लड़की से शादी, भारी मांग, लगा मंगलसूत्र," we looked for the video on YouTube and found a longer version of the viral video uploaded on 26 November, 2022.





Since most of the viral videos were shared with the caption, "Sharing is caring," we used this in our Facebook search and combined it with the caption of the extended video. This led us to the original video uploaded by a page 'Tukka' on Facebook. Shared on November 10,2022, this video is the same as our viral video, and has 1.9 million views at the time of writing this article.











The page's full name is 'Tukka (Content Creator India)', and its bio includes a description, "Tukka is a based on entertainment with clean and family content."













Towards the end of the video, a disclaimer appears on the screen for about one second which calls the videos "roleplay". It reads, "This video is produced under Tukka production and is purely made for entertainment purposes only... We respect every individual profession and organization any roleplay we perform is solely to entertain you..."















We also noticed the female actor appear in another video on Tukka's page. In this particular video, she is playing the role of a swindler who dupes people of their money. One of the characters in the video is also seen hitting and slapping her in order to get a confession out of her.











Here is a comparison of the two:













We have reached out to the admin of Tukka to get more details about the video. This story will be updated if they respond.







