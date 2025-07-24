Old Video Of Brutal Murder In Pakistan Viral As Uttar Pradesh, India

A disturbing video showing victims of a brutal murder in Pakistan, is viral with multiple false claims as an incident from Uttar Pradesh (UP), India. The viral video is being falsely linked to the recent spate of rumours from Amroha, causing police to be extra alert, as citizens panic.

Viral False Claims

BOOM is not including the video, given its graphic nature.

The video shows seven children and a woman on the floor of a house, some soaking in blood. It is being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "In a village in UP's Amroha district, thieves who entered a house with the intent to steal, finding nothing to take, brutally murdered the entire family. The audacity of thieves and goons has become very high"

The video is also viral, claiming Bajrang Dal members killed a Muslim family in UP.

BOOM received the video on our WhatsApp Tipline number, 7700906588, requesting verification.

What We Found:



We found multiple news reports, confirming that the video was viral with a false claim in UP. The Indian Express reported that the police arrested, three accused, Nadeem (25), Mansher (45), and Rahees (35) for sharing the same viral video on WhatsApp with an audio message claiming Bajrang Dal attacked Muslim families in Moradabad district.

Using this, we reached out to Muzaffarnagar police, where Sanjay Kumar Verma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said the viral video is from Pakistan, with no link to India. The police also posted a statement about the viral video and the arrested accused on Facebook.

2. Viral Video From 2024 Murder Case In Pakistan

BOOM ran a keyword search in Urdu on Facebook and YouTube and found the same circulating since April 2024. The captions on the old posts claimed the incident was from Mudwala, Alipur tehsil, Muzaffargarh district in Punjab, Pakistan.

We then found multiple news reports from April 2024, matching the viral video, about a Sajjad Hussain who murdered his woman and children by using a hammer. The April 13, 2024 report by the Dawn said Sajjad was arrested by Saddar Police, and that he had financial trouble and was likely suffering from mental health issues.