An old video showing Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte mopping the floor after he spills a cup of coffee is circulating with false claims that the incident happened at the New Delhi G20 summit.

In the video, the Dutch PM can be seen walking in a lobby as he accidentally spills his cup. He instantly takes a mop from the cleaning staff and starts mopping the floor as bystanders clap for him. The video has been captioned as, "It happened in G-20 summit New Delhi 2023, The PM of Netherland had a Tea cup in his hand, fell by mistake. He didn't call volunteers to cleanup. Please see what happened next. This is a lesson to our Nation Political People." (sic.)

This video has been shared by other users with similar captions falsely linking it to the recently held G20 summit in Delhi. One such caption reads, "A GREAT LESSON. Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands who attended the G 20 Summit New Delhi won the hearts of the sanitation workers on the venue. The PM Netherland had a tea cup in his hand which fell down on the floor inadvertently. He didn't call volunteers to cleanup. But cleaned it himself with the mop. Although the monarch is the de jure head of government, the prime minister de facto occupies this role as the officeholder chairs the Council of Ministers and coordinates its policy with the rest of the cabinet. Had it been our leaders, what we expect from them?" (sic.)





Fact Check



BOOM ran a keyword search using details like "Netherlands PM, Coffee spill, cleaning floor" and found multiple old videos and articles from 2018 related to the same incident.

We found a BBC report dated June 5, 2018 which included the same video shared on social media. The caption of the video says, "Rather than leave it to someone else, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, cleaned up the coffee he spilled. Parliament's cleaners cheered him on, then helped him out when he couldn't work out how to use the mop."





The BBC Report can be viewed here.



We also found the same video from EuroNews' verified Youtube handle from the same day. The caption of the video also contained the link to a detailed news report that can be seen here. According to the report, the incident happened as he was going through the security barriers at the Dutch parliament.









The Washington Post, in its report headlined, "After mopping up spilled coffee, Dutch leader Mark Rutte becomes a symbol of etiquette", covered various sides of this story, and also included the video of the incident. The article also covered a previous incident when Mark Rutte grabbed media attention when he went cycling for a meeting with the Dutch King Willem-Alexander.



