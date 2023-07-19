Old Video From Oman Shared As Women Drowning In Bandra
BOOM found that the incident happened in Oman, in 2022 where two people from a family of five were swept away by strong tidal waves
Claim
An old video of two women being swept away by strong tidal waves has resurfaced with false claims that it is an incident of Mumbai's Bandra beach. In the video, two women can be seen being swept away by strong waves while they were standing in close proximity to the sea. The video has been shared with the caption: Bandra Bandstand Incident
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video when it was viral in July, 2022. We found that the video is from al-Mughsail beach in the Dhofar governorate in Oman where two people from a family of five were swept away by strong tidal waves on July 10, 2022. We found multiple news reports on this incident from local news platforms based in Oman. There has been a similar incident in Mumbai's Bandra on June 9, 2023 where a woman was swept away while clicking pictures amid strong sea waves.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?