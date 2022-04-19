No, This Video Does Not Show A Parsi Woman Delivering 11 Boys In Surat

An unrelated video of doctors performing a cesarean delivery of a woman in an operation theatre is viral with a false claim that a woman from the Parsi community delivered 11 sons at Nanpura Hospital in Surat Gujarat.

BOOM found that a Parsi woman delivered 11 babies in Surat is a false claim and the video is unrelated. The false claim comes from a 2011 incident when a Surat based In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) clinic helped 11 women successfully deliver 11 boys on November 11, 2011. The 2 minutes 10 minutes video shows a C-section surgery of a woman inside an operation theatre by doctors and it shows the woman delivers two babies. The video is being shared on Facebook posts with captions claiming, "Successful delivery in Surat's Nanpura Hospital: A Parsi girl gave birth to 11 sons, this is the first incident in the world, all the sons are all safe."





See two Facebook post here and here.

The video is viral on Facebook.

BOOM also received the video through its WhatsApp helpline for verification.





Fact Check BOOM ran a Google keyword search with "Nanpura Hospital in Surat" but did not find any such hospital. A more relevant keyword search led us to a story published on November 10, 2011 in Times Of India with the headline, "11 IVF babies to be delivered on 11-11-11 in city". The TOI report said that a hospital in Gujarat would, "undertake operations of 11 mothers on 11 November 2011 to commemorate the date 11-11-11. About 30 women had conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) nine months ago at the 21st century Hospital in the city. Of them, 11 couples wanted the delivery of their babies on the special date. The operations will be performed by Dr Purnima Nadkarni and Dr Pooja Nadkarni and their team of doctors at the hospital from 6 am." Taking cue from this, BOOM contacted Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh who was part of the surgical team who said the video is not related to the same procedure. Dr Nadkarni said, "No I don't know anything about this (the video) and it is not related to 11.11.11. We had 11 different mothers who delivered and not the same one." Unrelated Video BOOM ran a reverse image search on Google with the keyframes of the video. On July 11, 2018 the video was posted on Instagram by a Turkish doctor Banu Ince Demirpençe. She claimed on her post that a woman delivered sextuplets (six babies).





We also found that the video was posted on Aparat, an Arabic site at least two years ago. The video was captioned in Arabic as, "At the time of delivery, the twins are all boys."

