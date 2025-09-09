Obama Audio Praising India’s Rise Under Modi Is AI-Generated

A nine-minute-long video of former US President Barack Obama praising India’s global rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral on social media. BOOM found that the clip is not authentic, but rather an AI-generated voice clone falsely attributed to Obama.

We extracted the audio and ran it through AI detection tools on Deepfake-o-meter, which indicated a high likelihood of the audio being synthetic. Additionally, no credible news outlet, transcript, or verified speech by Obama contains such remarks.

This viral clip is part of a wider wave of AI-manipulated content featuring Western public figures, such as Jon Stewart and Piers Morgan, delivering fabricated pro-India or anti-West statements.

The Claim

Several users on X and Facebook shared a video claiming to show Barack Obama speaking at length about India’s rise as a global power. In the purported speech, Obama can be heard saying that “the world fears the rise of a new giant, India” and crediting India’s youth, economy, and military strength for reshaping the world order.

(Archive links of viral posts here and here)

What We Found

BOOM found that the viral video is AI-generated and falsely attributed to Obama.

No credible record of speech: Searches across the internet did not return any official transcript, broadcast, or media coverage of Obama making such remarks.

AI detection flags voice cloning: BOOM extracted the audio and ran it through multiple detection models on Deepfake-o-meter. Three of the models indicated a high likelihood of the audio being AI-generated.





Part of ongoing AI disinformation wave: Similar videos have recently gone viral with cloned voices of Jon Stewart and Piers Morgan, falsely praising India’s strength or criticizing the West.