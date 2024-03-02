A screenshot purporting to show a New York Times article with a headline titled 'Let's go to the aid of Ukraine' is viral online. It also carries a strap that reads, "The White House decided to send a limited contingent of troops to Ukraine. They won't survive without us."

BOOM found the screenshot to be fabricated; the font in the text on the screenshot is inconsistent with what the New York Times uses on its webpage. Furthermore, the New York Times' publisher rubbished the screenshot as fake, and confirmed that it has published no such article.

February 24, 2024 marked two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a recent annual address, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned western countries against sending troops to Ukraine. While accusing the west of provoking the crisis in Ukraine, Putin also boasted about Russia's sophisticated military prowess, including hypersonic aircrafts, unmanned underwater vehicles, and also hinted that the country's nuclear forces were in a "state of full readiness."

A post on Facebook while sharing the New York Times screenshot read, ""The White House has decided to send a limited contingent of military personnel to Ukraine. They will not survive without us." Such a "promising" title for another article about nothing in the New Orc Times."













Click here to view the post.

The screenshot was also shared on X with the caption, "🤔🤔🤔"













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

A similar post can be viewed here.

FACT CHECK



BOOM found that the viral claims are false, the screenshot of the New York Times article has been fabricated and no such article was put out by the publisher.



We examined the viral screenshot carefully and noticed that its font and capitalisation method differed slightly from the actual stylesheet of The New York Times. Below is a comparison between the viral screenshot and an actual headline from the publication's website.









We then ran a keyword search for the article on the website of The New York Times but did not find any results. However, we did find a clarification put out by The New York Times Company, the publisher of NYT, that rubbished the viral screenshot as fake.

Calling the headline "fabricated", the statement clarified that NYT did not publish any such article.













Click here to view.

BOOM has previously debunked another fabricated screenshot that claimed to show a New York Times article calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'Last, Best Hope of Earth'.







