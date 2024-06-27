A video showing a few people exiting a building, being arrested, and taken away in a car is being shared with a false claim that it shows the six accused in the NEET paper leak case were hiding in the Congress office in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

BOOM found that the video was recorded at Patna's Lok Narayan Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital. On June 23, 2024, the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) officers brought six individuals arrested in connection with the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam to the hospital for a medical examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which oversees major exams in the country, is facing intense scrutiny. The NEET UG exam, conducted on May 5, 2024, had its results announced on June 4, 2024. After the results were announced, candidates raised several concerns, prompting nationwide protests about the NTA's marking scheme and exam irregularities, leading to the postponement of the CSIR-UGC-NET and NEET PG examinations.

The central government has transferred the investigation of the paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI). CBI teams have conducted raids in various locations, resulting in the arrest of 27 individuals across five states. Six teams from the Economic Offenses Wing are also carrying out raids to apprehend Sanjeev Mukhiya, the mastermind behind the paper leak case in Patna. On June 23, 2024, the Economic Offenses Unit officers of Bihar arrested six people from Deoghar, Jharkhand, and brought them in for a medical checkup at the hospital in Patna.

A verified user on X posted the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "The 6 accused in the NEET paper leak were hiding in the Congress office in Deoghar, Jharkhand."

(Original Text in Hindi: नीट पेपर लीक के 6 आरोपी झारखंड के देवघर के कांग्रेस कार्यालय में छुपे हुए थे)





Click here to view the post and here for an archive.



We also received the same video on our WhatsApp tipline number (+917700906588) with a request to verify the claim.









Fact Check

BOOM noticed that the viral video carries the logo of news agency ANI. Following that lead, we ran a related keyword search and found that the same video was shared by ANI's official X handle on June 23, 2024.

The video was uploaded with a caption, "Bihar: 6 accused arrested in connection with UG NEET case being taken from LNJP hospital, Patna after their medical examination. Bihar Police arrested the accused from Jharkhand's Deoghar on June 21."

#WATCH | Bihar: 6 accused arrested in connection with UG NEET case being taken from LNJP hospital, Patna after their medical examination.



Bihar Police arrested the accused from Jharkhand's Deoghar on June 21. pic.twitter.com/sOmBKQUHtS — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

Click here to view the post.



According to an ABP report, the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) team arrived at LNJP hospital for the medical examination of the accused. After the examination, the EOU presented the accused in court and later sent them to jail.

A video report of the same is also available on ABP Bihar's official YouTube channel.

The LNJP hospital in Patna, Bihar, shown in the video, can also be located on Google Maps.











