A newspaper clipping claiming to be from The New York Times, published on September 26, 2021 is carrying a front page report with PM Narendra Modi's photo. The headline calls Modi the "last, best hope of earth". The report further states, "The world's most loved and most powerful leader, is here to bless us." It is being shared to claim that The New York Times praised PM Modi and his leadership in a recent article.

Fact

BOOM found that the viral news report is fabricated, and The New York Times did not publish any report of this sort. We found several inaccuracies in the report that pointed towards the possibility that it was fake. Our first hint was how September was misspelled as 'Setpember' at the top of the report. We also found a caption under the photo, "His highness, Modiji is signing on a blank a4 paper to bless our country...har har modi" (sic)." It was clear this was written satirically. Moreover, the report did not follow the title case format in which The New York Time usually publishes its headlines, instead it used all caps. We also found the original front page of the newspaper published on September 26, 2021 and saw that it had no mention of PM Modi.