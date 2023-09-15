An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising slogans for India the country is viral online with the false claim that he showed his support for the opposition's recently formed INDIA bloc. BOOM found that the video is from 2013, when Modi was still the Chief Minister of Gujarat and shows him referring to India the country, not the opposition's alliance.

26 opposition parties including the Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the All India Trinamool Congress, among others, came together in July to form a united front against the Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 general elections. The alliance was named INDIA, short for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

The old video of PM Modi raising slogans for India has been linked with the opposition alliance's similar name to make this false claim. The clip shows Modi asking the audience to cheer for India if they want to be freed from poverty, nepotism, corruption, and want a country that supports development, national protection, and unity.

A caption on Facebook reads, "Thank u Modi ji sure we vote for India in 2024.... we love you we need change....."













The post is also circulating on X (formerly Twitter).













BOOM found that the video is from 2013 and shows PM Modi referring to India the country, not the opposition alliance.

We found a Facebook post that carried a news clip from Aaj Tak with text such as 'Narendra Modi, CM, Gujarat' and 'Modi's Maha Garjana Rally' in Hindi.













Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search for old videos of Modi, then CM of Gujarat, at the Maha Garjana Rally in Mumbai and found his entire speech uploaded on his official YouTube channel on December 22, 2013.









On December 22, BJP's then PM candidate Modi held the Maha Garjana rally in Mumbai's MMRDA ground in the presence of other party members including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

The viral video's portion begins at the 49:55 mark where Modi is urging the people to vote for the country and its development in the 2014 general elections. It is after this that he asks the audience to chant "Vote for India".

"We want to tell the people that in the 2014 elections, vote for the country, not for the dal (party). Vote for India," he is heard saying.








