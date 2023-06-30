An old video of a group of Muslims announcing an economic boycott of Hindus in Rajasthan is being shared online as a recent incident from Bengaluru. BOOM found that the incident took place in Barmer, Rajasthan, in 2019.

In the video, a man is heard appealing to the crowd to not take their business to any petrol pumps and medical stores owned by Hindus, or even ride autos or taxis operated by them. He is then heard saying that if the people follow this, they will attain jannat and receive Allah's blessing.

A user on Twitter that claims the video is recent wrote, "Bengaluru: Muslims planning complete boycott of Hindus. "We must swear by prophet Muhammad and his children that we Momins will not get petrol at Hindu pumps, buy medicine from Hindu shops, or ride in their vehicles. If you boycott Hindus, then Allah will allow us into jannat.""





The post is also circulating on Facebook.

BOOM found that the video was taken in June 2019 and is from Barmer district in Rajasthan.

A keyword search of the video on Facebook led us to a post from July 2019 that carried the same video.





Another keyword search of the incident in Hindi using this date led us to another post around the same time that shared the same video and mentioned that the incident is from Gagariya in Ramsar, Barmer.





Using this information, we found a tweet by the official handle of Barmer Police posted on March 15, 2023. In the tweet, the handle had responded to the same video and mentioned that the incident is from 2019 when a person died after being hit by a private bus near the Gagariya petrol pump in June. It was then that the family members of the deceased organised this demonstration where the man is seen calling for the boycott.

"The above video is from Bhojariya village near the Bijrad police station. On June 28, 2019, one person died and three persons were injured due to an accident in a private bus in front of the petrol pump in Gagariya village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Ramsar Police," the tweet read in Hindi.





1/1 उक्त वीडियो ग्राम भोजारिया पुलिस थाना बिजराड का 2019 का है। पुलिस थाना रामसर के गागरिया गांव में पेट्रोल पंप के सामने दिनांक 28.6.2019 को एक प्राइवेट बस से एक्सीडेंट होने से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु एवं तीन व्यक्ति घायल हो गए थे। — Barmer Police (@Barmer_Police) March 15, 2023

"The relatives of the deceased made these demands during the funeral to protest the incident. That was when this speech was given by one of the relatives. At that time action was taken as per the rules," the tweets by Barmer Police further specified.

BOOM had debunked the same video in March this year when it went viral as a recent incident. We had then reached out to Bijrad Police who confirmed the video was old and shot in 2019, while informing that action was taken against the man speaking in the video.

The family of the individual deceased in the road accident filed an FIR at Ramsar police station on June 28, a copy of which was procured by BOOM.







