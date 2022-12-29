Tarek Fatah, Pakistani-born Canadian right-wing columnist shared an edited photo of Muslim men being used as a bicycle stand while offering namaz as a real incident.

BOOM found that the photo is from Morocco clicked in 2010 and shows the men offering namaz. The bicycles have been edited into the photo to make a claim mocking Muslims.

Tarek Fatah shared the photo with the text, "Halal bicycle stand or is it the fear of theft while the momins pray."

Fatah, a serial fake news peddler is popular with the Indian right wing for his communally-charged posts. BOOM has fact-checked Fatah several times in the past and written about how he routinely shared anti-muslim misinformation. Read here.





Click here to view.

Fatah's tweet also went viral on Facebook.





Click here to view.





FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the photo is edited to add the bicycles behind the Muslim men who are offering namaz.

We ran a reverse image search on Tineye that led us to a Shutterstock page with the original photo.









According to the photo caption on Shutterstock, the picture shows Muslim men praying on the street in Marrakesh, Morocco. The caption further adds that the photos is from August 8, 2010 and clicked by Matyas Rehak.

We further found the edited image on Facciabuco, an Italian satirical website which was shared in 2019.











