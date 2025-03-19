A video showing multiple shots of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering Namaz in Islamic attire—generated using artificial intelligence (AI)—is being widely shared on social media, with many posts insinuating it to be real.

BOOM found multiple evidence of AI manipulation in the clips, while multiple deepfake detection tools highlight a strong likelihood of Modi's face and voice being impersonated in the clips using AI.

The video is a compilation of short clips showing Modi offering namaz with an overlaid audio where he can be heard asking for forgiveness from Allah for himself and for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The following images contain a few keyframes from the viral video.





The posts containing this video can be seen here, here, here and here. The same video was also being shared on YouTube, which can be seen here.

Fact Check

BOOM ran keyframes from the viral video through a reverse image search on Google Lens, and found no reliable report carrying such footage or image of Modi. We also did a keyword search to look for videos of Modi offering namaz, but were unable to find any such videos or images.

Observing the viral video closely, we found certain oddities in Modi's hand movements, along with the texture of his skin. The movements appeared robotic and unnatural, while the texture of the skin—especially on the hands and fingers—kept shifting. These indicated the possibility Modi being impersonated in the video using deepfakes.

BOOM ran the different keyframes showing Modi in the viral video through deepfake detection tool "Was It AI?", which indicated these frames being created using AI.









BOOM also ran these keyframes through detection tool Deepfake-o-meter, created by the Media Forensics Lab at University at Buffalo, which also gave us a moderate to high possibility of these frames being AI-generated. We also ran the video and the audio through the same tool, with many of its detection models indicated a high likelihood that both the video and the audio were created using AI.

We also consulted with our partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), who ran some keyframes through Hive's AI Image detection model, which indicated the presence of AI-generated content in the shots containing some of Modi's faces. DAU also pointed out that the audio could be a combination of human-generated voice mixed with AI-generated voice clones.

We traced the earliest instance of the video to a post by Instagram handle "ai_wale__bhaiya" published on February 18, 2025. The bio of the handle contain hashtags like #islamic #muslim #ai #pm #pmmodi which indicated that the user was posting AI-generated content.

Looking through the posts, we found that the account routinely uploads AI-generated images or videos of Modi dressed in Islamic attire. Furthermore, several posts contained watermarks of AI generation tools like Runway AI and Kling AI, further establishing the use of AI-generated content.







