Old Video From Mexico Viral As Pro-Hamas Protestors Attacking Policeman
BOOM found that the video is from June 2020 when a police officer was set on fire by protestors in Mexico.
Claim
A video showing a group of protesters setting a police officer on fire is viral online with a false claim that it shows pro-Hamas protesters in London attacking the police amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The video is being circulated with the caption, "Islamic State of United Kingdom. Anti Israel Anti Semitic Pro Hamas Pro terrorrism protestors burn a London Metropolitan Police officer on duty in London. Violent muslim mob was chanting scary slogans of ‘K!ll All Jews’ ‘We want Sharia Law in England’ ‘K!ll All Infidels’."
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this video in June 2020 when it viral as a video from the USA and claimed to show protests against the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed while being detained by police officers. We found that the viral video was from Mexico and not London. It was taken in June 2020 when protestors set a police officer on fire while demonstrating against the custodial killing of a construction worker, Giovanni Lopez in Guadalajara, located in Jalisco, Mexico. The video was shared by NBC Philadelphia and The Telegraph around the same time, while mentioning that the incident took place in Mexico. We also geolocated the video and were able to match it to a building in Guadalajara's Juarez Avenue.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?