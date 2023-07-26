A viral message falsely claims that people from the Kuki community are entering trains in Assam, those from Guwahati to Silchar of Assam to look for Meitei people.



BOOM reached out to Dima Hasao Police in Assam who confirmed that the messages are false and confirmed that there are no reports about such a search operation being launched by the Kukis.



According to news reports, fresh violence erupted on July 26 in Manipur's Moreh Bazar area, located near the Myanmar border. Reports say Kuki locals at Sapormeina area allegedly stopped buses of security forces arriving from Dimapur on July 25 and set the vehicles ablaze when they refused to let them check if other community members were on board.

The viral message says, "It has come to news that Kuki-Hmar folks in Halflong has started inspection of trains traveling from Guwahati to Silchar looking for people belonging to the meitei community. Kindly share this to your known people for their safety and a humble request to the NC Hills authorities to kindly look into this. Let's not help these vicious traders of violence and hatred bring the fire to our peaceful state. Immediate action should be taken and please share till it reaches the concerned authorities."





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

Dima Hasao Police on its social media handles issued a clarification about the viral message terming it as fake and added that legal action will be taken against those sharing the misinformation.

Dima Hasao Police tweeted a screengrab of a viral post carrying the same message and wrote, "Fake news alert! The below rumour is circulating on Social Media. The contents of this are not true. All are advised to not get swayed by it. Strict legal action will be taken against those who spread such misinformation."

Fake news alert!The below rumour is circulating on Social Media. The contents of this are not true. All are advised to not get swayed by it. Strict legal action will be taken against those who spread such misinformation. @assampolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks @DimaDipr pic.twitter.com/xIBQs65QpY — Dima Hasao Police (@DimahasaoPolice) July 26, 2023

Click here to view an archive of the tweet.



For further confirmation, we also reached out to Dima Hasao Police. An official from the Dima Hasao Police who did not wish to be named told BOOM, "This is a false news. No such operations are happening".