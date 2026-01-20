Video Of Decapitated Gandhi Statue In West Bengal Peddled As Bangladesh

Photos and videos of a decapitated Mahatma Gandhi statue from West Bengal's North Dinajpur district is being peddled online as an incident from Bangladesh.

BOOM found the incident is from Chakulia in North Dinajpur, where a mob gathered to protest against repeated summons at SIR hearings outside the Block Development Office (BDO) on January 15. This resulted in massive vandalisation at the site, where the Gandhi statue located outside the BDO was broken and decapitated by protesters.

The Claim

A user on Facebook shared the video with the caption, "Breaking: Most Grateful Fan Club Holds "Head-Turning" Tribute. ​In a shocking display of unconditional appreciation, local enthusiasts in Bangladesh have finally given Gandhi the "split personality" he never knew he wanted. After decades of Gandhi championing their cause with unwavering devotion, the community he affectionately championed decided to return the favor by relieving his statue of its heavy burden—specifically, its head..."

Click here to see post and here for the archive.

What We Found

1. Incident From West Bengal: BOOM ran a related keyword search on recent vandalisation of Gandhi statue in Bangladesh but did not find any credible news reports corroborating the viral claim. We then ran a reverse image search which led us to an ABP Ananda news report from January 16, 2026 featuring a decapitated Mahatma Gandhi statue. ABP Ananda reported, violent protests broke out at the Goalpokhar-II Block Development Office (BDO) in Chakulia on January 15 against SIR hearing. The Mahatma Gandhi statue placed outside the BDO was left in a decapitated state by the protesters.

Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search and found a Facebook post from January 16 by DCB News, a local news channel carrying the viral visuals.

Zee 24 Ghanta also reported on the incident.

2. Protest at Chakulia BDO: Anandabazar Patrika reported a mob of around 300 people forced their way inside the BDO building in Chakulia and caused widespread vandalisation resulting in damage worth 20 lakhs. The protesters also set fire at the office.

On January 15, locals from Chakulia gathered to protest against the SIR hearings accusing the Election Commission of harassment after they were summoned for a second time. The protesters had blocked a highway in Kahata and also attacked the police, injuring six cops. Following the incident, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station.