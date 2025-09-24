Video Does Not Show Visuals Of Cloud Burst In Kolkata

An unrelated video from Guwahati, Assam has surfaced falsely claiming that it shows visuals from the cloud burst that hit Kolkata on September 23.

BOOM found the video shows water gushing out from a burst pipe in Guwahati's Chandmari area in Assam.

At least 10 people have died after Kolkata was hit by a cloudburst on September 22, which brough down 251.4 mm of rain in less than 24 hours. According to reports, it was city's worst rainfall, since 1986.

The Claim

The video was shared on Facebook with the caption, "Cloud burst at Kolkata Bagha Jatin." Click here to see the post and here for the archive.

What We Found

News Reports On Water Pipe Burst in Assam: We ran reverse image searches on the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a news report published by Assam-based media outlet The Sentinel. The Sentinel reported, water gushed out at high speed and pressure that reached almost 70-80 km high when a pipe burst at Chandmari, Guwahati. Local media outlets Pratidin Times and G Plus also reported on the incident. The viral visuals were uploaded by India Today NE on their YouTube channel on September 20, 2025. The description stated, the pipe burst on September 20 at around 4:15 pm in Chandmari.







