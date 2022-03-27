2020 Video Of UP Police Brutally Beating A Man Revived As Recent

An old video of three police personnel brutally beating up a man inside a police station for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh has been revived and shared as recent.

BOOM found that the video is from 2020, and action had been initiated against the three policemen seen in the video.

The viral video shows a man being dragged, kicked and hit with a belt by three uniformed policemen inside a police station while he pleads for mercy.

(Hindi: वीडियो उत्तर प्रेदेश की बताई जा रही है, मैं पूछना चाहता हूँ के उत्तरप्रदेश पुलिस संविधान अधीन है या RSS, VHP के, ज़ुल्म किसी पर भी हो मुसलमान, दलित, आदिवासी सहन नहीं किया जाएगा)



The video is archived here. The video has been shared on Facebook with similar claim. Click here to view the post.





BOOM did a reverse image search on the keyframes of the video and found news reports that said the incident was reported in January 2020 in Madanpur police station of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. According to an NDTV report published on January 10, 2020, the incident took place in Madanpur police station in Deoria, UP when a person named Sumit Goswami was picked up by the police based on the complaint by another villager. The villager had alleged that Goswami had stolen his phone, following which cops of Madanpur police station picked him up, brought him to the police station and beat him up in a brutal way. Several other mainstream media outlets had reported the incident. Below is a screenshot of a report published in News18 on January 10, 2020. The report mentioned that Deoria superintendent of police had suspended the three policemen seen in the clip and ordered an FIR against them.





We also found a tweet by journalist Alok Pandey who had shared the same visuals when the video went viral with details about the incident. Viewer discretion is advised.