Viral Notice On Nikah For Couples At Jamia During Ramadan Is Fake

A fake notification that appears to be from Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University is circulating with claims that the university ordered immediate marriages (nikaah) for couples spotted together on campus during Ramadan.

BOOM found that the university did not issue any such notice. The university released a clarification stating that the viral document is fake and was shared to malign the university’s reputation.

The viral notice written under the varsity's letterhead, states, "It is here by to inform that during the Holy month of Ramadan standing together in couple (boy & girl) is strictly prohibited. If any couple are found standing together. their nikkah will be arranged immediately. Please respect the sanctity of the university and avoid unnecessary closeness' Note: In the event of violation, the couple will be responsible for arranging their own Walima" (sic.)

The alleged notice is dated February 20, 2026, and carries the Registrar’s signature.

The Claim

An X user shared the photo and wrote, “Is it a university or a marriage agency? Who gave them the right to do moral policing?"

What We Found: Viral Notice Is Fake

1. Errors In the Viral Notice: The viral notification immediately appears questionable due to its informal language, which does not resemble an official university order. The notice lists February 20, 2026, as the issue date, but beneath the Deputy Registrar’s signature, the date is mentioned as January 20, 2026. This mismatch in dates indicates that the document may have been altered and is likely not genuine. The notification was not found on Jamia’s official website or its social media accounts.

2. Jamia Calls Out Notice Fake: After it began circulating widely, the university issued a clarification on its Facebook page and website, stating that the notice was fake. The circular stated, “It is hereby notified for all concerned that a Notification No. C840- 9(2)/RO/ 2026 dated 20.02.2026 regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy & Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the Social Media is totally fake and no such Notification has been issued by the University Authorities. All are requested not to take it seriously as the same has been circulated to malign the image of the University, therefore, University Administration condemn such Notification. The University has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell, Delhi Police.”

A keyword search also led to similar circulars attributed to institutions in Pakistan, including Bahria University, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the National University of Modern Languages. Except for the reference number in Bahria University’s case, the reference numbers in the other notices, including Jamia’s, were identical. Bahria University also refuted the claim on social media and termed it as fake.