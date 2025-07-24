A video from April of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's comment about India's farmers having not fearing anybody, is viral with a false claim that he said a day before his resignation on July 21, 2025.

BOOM found that the viral video is from April 2025, before Dhankhar's resignation from vice presidency.

Dhankhar, took office in August 2022—with his term set to run until 2027, but resigned claiming he wanted to prioritise health care. His abrupt resignation has led to the oppositon speculating reasons.

The Claim

A user on X shared the video on July 23 with a Hindi caption, that translates to, "I am the son of a farmer… And the son of a farmer fears no one… This is the statement of Jagdeep Dhankad ji from the day before yesterday…!!!!” (archive)

What We Found





1. Video from April 2025

A reverse image search led us to social media posts from April 2025 with Dhankhar the same comment as in the viral video. One of the posts, shared by handle News Arena India, showed the exact video going viral as recent (archive here).

2. ANI Video Confirms The Same

The video was also posted by ANI Hindi News on April 3, 2025 showing Dhankhar responding to Kharge during a late-night session, with the comment.

Covered by news outlets: Punjab Kesari and other Hindi-language outlets reported on the same exchange in early April. According to their reports, Dhankhar made the comment during a discussion on the President’s Rule in Manipur after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

BOOM watched the entirety of the video uploaded by ANI Hindi News, and found that Dhankhar's comments were in response to Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharghe, who tells Dhankhar, "Sir if you are so scared of the government, then how will it be?" Dhankhar then states that "this part of the assertion will be deleted" and makes the viral comment, "India's farmer and his son is not afraid of anyone."