An old video of Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate from Gujarat waving at oncoming traffic during a roadshow is being shared with a misleading claim that it shows a poor turnout for his roadshow.

BOOM found that the video is from May 2022, and Gadhvi was not declared as Gujarat's PM candidate until 4 November.

The video is being shared as a way to mock Gadhvi for waving at motorists and with the claim that hardly anyone attended his roadshow.

It has been shared by Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress with a sarcastic caption that roughly translates to "AAP's Gujarat CM candidate's road show photos, as if the entire state of Gujarat turned up."

(Original text in Hindi -AAP के गुजरात CM उम्मीदवार के रोड शो की तस्वीरें, मानो पूरा गुजरात उमड़ आया )









Click here for the tweet and here for the archive.

The post was also shared on Facebook by several Congress-affiliated pages, including the Himachal Youth Congress (view here), Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress (view here), and the UP West Youth Congress (post here).

The video is also circulating on Twitter with similar claims.









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the video is from May , 2022 and is being peddled as recent.

We ran a keyword search on Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat's Facebook account with Isudan Gadhvi's name in Gujarati (ઇસુદાનભાઇ ગઢવીજી) and found a live video from May 17, 2022.

A comparison of key frames from the viral video and the original one can be seen here.





The snippet from 0.18-1.05 has been cut from the original video and used in the viral version.

The same video has also been shared on AAP Gujarat's YouTube channel.





According to the caption of the original Facebook post, the video is from Porbandar and shows Gadhvi participating in AAP's 3-day long Parivartan Yatra that was held between 15-17 May 2022. According to Deccan Herald, the campaign aimed to interact with 10 lakh voters across five key locations in Gujarat. Apart from Gadhvi, Indranil Rajguru (who is no longer with the party), had also participated in this campaign.



