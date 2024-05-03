A photo purporting to show Indian women soldiers eating together in the scorching heat in Barmer, Rajasthan is viral online as real.

BOOM found that the photo has been created using generative-AI and is not real.

The photo shows five soldiers eating on the roadside at a location that is seemingly an army camp.

A user on Facebook shared the photo with the caption, "Indian Army women soldiers eating food on the road while on duty in 48° sun in Badmer, Rajasthan, border of India...Pakistan. You should admire not those who wear make-up and dance in short clothes. These are real heroes!!! Jai Jawan... Jai Bharat."













The photo is also circulating on X with a similar caption.













FACT CHECK





We noticed several irregularities in the viral image akin to the ones seen in AI-generated images. For example, two of the soldiers had an extra set of hands.













We also tested the viral image on two AI image detectors, AI or Not and Hive Moderation, both of which predicted that the photo was likely AI.

