An image showing a man brandishing a gun while leaning out of a car with a poster of an 'Azadi' march led by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is going viral with the claim that it shows Khan's supporters being violent.

BOOM found this claim to be false; our fact-check reveals that the image has been photoshopped, with the gun being digitally altered into the photo. The original photo, taken in 2014, does not contain a gun.

On Saturday, an Islamabad court cancelled Khan's arrest warrant in the Toshakhana corruption case, after he showed up at the court to mark his attendance. During this time Lahore Police stormed Khan's residence, and clashed with supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to Al Jazeera, over 60 people were arrested. The image is being shared in this backdrop.

Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman shared the photo with the caption, "PTI is a law abiding party."







We searched for the caption on Facebook and Twitter, and found multiple posts containing the same photo and caption.