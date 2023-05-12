A fabricated document that claims to show an agreement signed between former Pakistan PM and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan and the government of Pakistan is going viral online. The document claims to show the terms of Imran Khan's arrest, which include points such as him not being raped or interrogated naked. BOOM found that the document is fabricated and no such agreement was made between the two parties.



After months of evading arrest, Imran Khan was brought into custody on May 9 while he was appearing in the Islamabad High Court for charges of corruption, terrorism, blasphemy, and sedition, among others. The Supreme Court, however, has ruled that Khan's arrest was illegal and has ordered for his immediate release.

The document purporting to state the terms of Khan's arrest, is being shared in this context to claim that Khan entered a deal with the government of Pakistan and the US Ambassador, which assured that he would not be raped or interrogated while being naked during his arrest. Dated May 8, 2023, the viral document bears the letterhead of PTI and signatures of Imran Khan, US Ambassador Donald Blome, and Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar.

Here are the terms stated in the document:

1) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will not be forced to be naked while being interrogated.

2) No one will be allowed to Rape Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), specially while he is patient of Piles (Hemorrhoids).

3) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will not be tortured with any kind of Rods, Bamboo (Sticks), etc.

BOOM found that the document is fabricated and no such agreement between the government of Pakistan and Imran Khan has been made public.

We found that Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Interior Secretary named in the document retired on March 7, 2023, two months before this agreement was made. Moreover, his name is also spelled wrong-- his spelling is Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, not Yousuf Naseem Khokhar.

In addition to this, we found that the viral document had some formatting distinctions when compared to original notifications issued by the PTI. The two examples below show original notifications from the PTI website where the date in the reference number is written in the YYYY format.













However, the viral document shows the year in the reference number written in the YY format. See below:













We also found a tweet published by Pakistan-based news outlet Geo TV that had fact-checked this claim. Uploaded on May 10, the tweet read, "An official privy to the development told 𝘎𝘦𝘰 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬, on the condition of anonymity, that no such agreement was signed between Khan and the U.S. ambassador."





𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺: A letter circulating online claims that an agreement was signed between PTI chairman Imran Khan, the interior secretary Yousuf Khokhar and the U.S. ambassador Donald Blome, where the ambassador offers Khan certain sureties in case of arrest.



𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁: ❌ The letter… pic.twitter.com/wJJ04bKHM8 — Geo Fact Check (@GeoFactCheck) May 10, 2023





BOOM has reached out to Geo TV fact-check for a comment; this story will be updated if they respond.



