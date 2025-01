A staged video of a girl confessing to marrying her brother and claiming she is going to have his child has now been shared on social media as a real incident.

BOOM found that the video was created by a content creator named Kanhaiya Singh. The video also includes a disclaimer stating it was made for entertainment purposes. On his Facebook page, Singh describes himself as a video creator who 'makes prank videos.'

In the 1-minute 30 seconds video, a girl is seen stating that she married her brother and has been pregnant for one and a half months. A boy appears alongside her, claiming that he married his sister despite opposition from their family.





Fact Check

The video has a disclaimer by one Kanhaiya Singh, stating that it was created for entertainment purposes only.

The disclaimer that appears in the video can be seen below.





Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search across social media platforms and were able to locate the creator's profile on Facebook. The creator uploaded a longer version of the video on his Facebook page on January 1, 2024.

In the longer version of the video, the girl is seen stating that the boy is not her own brother, but her maternal uncle's son.

We noticed that the creator who produced the video refers to himself as a "video creator" who makes "prank video" in his Facebook bio.





An archive of Singh's Facebook page can be seen here. More such scripted videos made by the creator can be seen here and here.