Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu recently announced in a press conference that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, is now cancer-free after battling stage-4 breast cancer. Following this, a 1:46-minute video of snippets from the press conference has gone viral on social media.

While Sidhu highlighted the special diet his wife followed, he also clarified that she underwent cancer treatments, including surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy. However, the viral video does not mention the cancer treatments she underwent but only focusses on her diet regimen.

Oncologists told BOOM that dietary changes like intermittent fasting, lemon water, neem, turmeric, and apple cider vinegar can improve overall health but lack scientific evidence to prove they can prevent, cure, or stop cancer recurrence. Most importantly, there is no proven alternative to chemotherapy and radiation therapy for treating cancer.

In the video, Sidhu states that his wife followed a diet that included lemon water, raw turmeric, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, tulsi and quinoa, claiming this helped her recover from cancer in just 40 days.

After Sidhu’s announcement, social media has been flooded with misinformation and half-truths about cancer treatments. Meanwhile, the medical community has expressed concerns about his claims regarding cancer recovery.

“People are encouraged to consume lemon water or apple cider vinegar in the morning on an empty stomach, based on the theory that it makes the gastric environment alkaline, which is thought to be good for overall health and helps with insulin and glucose regulation. Certain theories state that growth of cancer cells is encouraged in an acidic environment. This idea has led to claims that making the body more alkaline can stop cancer growth. But the fact remains that no such thing has been proven, " Dr Manjula Rao, Consultant - Breast Oncoplastic Surgery, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Tharamani, Chennai told BOOM.

While these foods are generally good for overall health, there is no evidence to suggest that they prevent cancer, stop its recurrence, or cure it. “If such evidence existed, we'd profess the same to all our patients.” she said.

There are several studies investigating the role of turmeric or curcumin, in cancer treatment. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, all the studies reviewed by BOOM conclude that there is no clear evidence in humans to prove that turmeric can prevent or treat cancer.

Dr. Rao also highlighted this point, saying, “Turmeric is being studied for its potential health benefits. However, it is not proven to treat cancer or prevent its recurrence. Ongoing research aims to explore how its beneficial properties might be used, but as of now, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims.”

On eliminating sugar and intermittent fasting

Claims such as intermittent fasting or starving the body of sugar can cure cancer are false. “Intermittent fasting can help in regulation of insulin levels and may help the patient by reducing the toxicity of chemotherapy, improve their stamina, their ability to bear chemo and overall quality of life in patients with breast cancer. But intermittent fasting is not recommended in patients with other cancers of the gastrointestinal system, etc. Further there is no evidence that cutting out sugar or dairy completely helps to cure cancer either,” Dr Rao explained.

Any alterations to the diet or dietary regimen have to be made in consultation with the oncologist and onco-dietitian. Such dietary modifications may complement traditional cancer treatment but not replace it, she highlighted. Cancer treatment involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation therapy.

Similarly, Dr Vineet Govinda, oncologist and senior consultant at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi said that data on intermittent fasting’s effect on cancer is inadequate. “ I tell my patients that intermittent fasting is allowed only if they’re consuming enough protein and other nutrients. It should not be done at the cost of nutrition. But again, there is no proof that it prevents or cures cancer.”

What foods should a person with cancer include in their diet?

According to Dr Govinda, a patient fighting cancer needs higher nutritional requirements, and suggested a balanced diet with a focus on 1-1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Breast cancer has a strong relationship with weight, maintaining a stable weight is crucial during chemotherapy, Dr Rao stated.

It’s important to avoid both weight gain and significant weight loss, as losing too much weight can lead to Cachexia or muscle wasting. While this is more common in cancers of other organs, it can occur in advanced-stage breast cancer when it spreads to other parts of the body. To address this, a balanced, protein-rich diet is recommended. Protein helps preserve muscle mass, provides energy, and boosts stamina, she explained.

Both doctors encouraged mild to moderate cardio exercises like walking, strength training for those able to lift weights.

Dr. Rao also mentioned a 2017 study conducted by Indian researchers which published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, concluding that while yoga did not show a significant difference in global quality of life, it helped reduce fatigue, pain and emotional distress. “Yoga is a low-risk, low-cost complementary therapy that may improve compliance to therapy by improving parameters that can affect day-to-day activity in women with breast cancer," the study stated.

Does food play a role in cancer recurrence?

We asked both doctors whether consuming sugar or refined foods increases the risk of cancer recurrence, or if certain foods can help prevent it.

According to them, no specific food causes or cures cancer. However, Dr Rao explained that excess fat from over-consumption of processed foods can lead to insulin resistance, which increases a woman's risk of developing cancer or experiencing a recurrence. "This is especially true for postmenopausal women, as fat cells produce estrogen, a hormone linked to breast cancer. Therefore, women with excess fat are likely to have higher estrogen levels, which can increase the chance of cancer returning." she said.

Additionally, women who smoke or drink alcohol face a higher risk of recurrence, with the risk increasing in proportion to the amount they smoke or drink.

She also highlighted that cancer recurrence depends on the ‘tumour biology’ or the nature of the tumour which means that each tumour is different.

“For instance, if we have 10 women with breast cancer sitting in the OPD, each of them will receive a slightly different treatment. One would have received chemotherapy first, one would have received surgery first. Hence chemo regimens will be different for all because there is a difference in the nature of the tumor. So we check some biological markers like hormone receptors and Her-2 neu protein to determine tumour behavior, treatment, and prognosis," Dr Rao explained.

Aggressive cancers have the highest recurrence risk within the first 3-5 years, while less aggressive types, like luminal cancers, can recur after 10 years. Recurrence mainly depends on treatment type, surgery, and the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiation.

Further, Dr. C.S. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, along with 262 oncologists (present and alumni), issued a statement debunking Navjot Singh Sidhu’s claims, stating there is no evidence or reliable data to support them.