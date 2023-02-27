False Claim of Muslims Saying Halal Means Spitting in Food Revived
BOOM found that the allegation was made by a Hindu petitioner, and has been misrepresented as Muslims making the claim.
Claim
Several posts on Twitter and Facebook have claimed that Muslims don't consider food halal unless the cook spits in it. The post on Twitter reads, "In a court case in Tamil Nadu, Muslims argued that food isn't Halal unless the cook spits in it. Therefore food prepared by Muslims is not complete without spit in it. In a court case, he accepted that food becomes halal by spitting. This is happening in whole country incl TN".
Fact
BOOM has previously debunked this claim in December 2021 and found that the claim misrepresents an excerpt from a petition filed by a SJR Kumar in the Kerala High Court in November 2021. Kumar had filed the petition against the Travancore Dewasom Board, which manages the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala and alleged that the temple used stale jaggery in their offerings and objected the halal-certified food served at the temple. We accessed the petition and found that the spitting allegation was made by the petitioner, Kumar, and not a Muslim group. It is also important to note that the court had asked Kumar to analyse the concept of halal before arguing the case. SJR Kumar was general convener of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi at the time and was also affiliated with Hindutva organisations including the Kerala wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
