A disturbing video showing a body of a woman in an abandoned suitcase in Gurugram is being shared on social media with a false communal claim that the victim is a Hindu and the murder accused is a Muslim.

BOOM reached out to the inspector of crime branch, Gurugram, in October, 2022, who confirmed to us that that both the accused and victim belong to the same religion. A person named Rahul Kushwaha murdered his wife Priyanka Yadav over family dispute and abandoned her body in a suitcase. The viral video shows policemen opening an abandoned suitcase and finding a body of a woman. (The video has not been included due to its graphic nature) The video is being shared on social media with a Hindi claim, "Another "suitcase". Her "Abdul" also turned out to be the one with the suitcase. Another Hindu girl's dead body was found in a suitcase at Gurugram IFFCO Chowk"

(Original text in Hindi: "एक और "सूटकेस". इनका भी "अब्दुल" सूटकेस वाला निकला. गुरुग्राम इफको चौक पर मिली एक और हिंदू लड़की सूटकेस में")













Fact Check BOOM Hindi had debunked the same viral video earlier in October 2022 when it was viral with a similar communal claim. We had run a keyword search with the information present in the caption and found a news report published on Aaj Tak's website on October 19, 2022, where the visuals of the suitcase from the viral video was used as a featured image.





According to the news report, on Monday, October 17, 2022, a suspicious suitcase was found near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram and a woman's dead body was recovered from it. The police started investigating the case after sending the dead body for postmortem. During the investigation, the police arrested the accused named Rahul Khushwaha who abandoned the suitcase.

When the police interrogated Khushwaha, he identified the body found in the suitcase as his wife Priyanka, whom he had killed during a dispute. After the murder, Rahul stuffed his wife's body in a suitcase and threw it in the bushes near IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram. We also found the same incident was reported by Dainik Bhaskar and The Lallantop.







Last year, BOOM reached out to Kuldeep, an inspector from Crime Branch, Gurugram who was probing the matter. Kuldeep told us that the victim's name is Priyanka Yadav and she was a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. And the accused's name is Rahul Kushwaha, a resident of Banda district.