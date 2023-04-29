A 2017 CEAT Tyres ad showing a man unhappy about paying extra money for a shopping plastic bag and refusing to do so has been edited and shared with the misleading claim that it is a political ad asking people to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023, in a single phase followed by the counting of votes on May 13.

In the viral video, at the end of the ad, the caption when translated to English reads, "Want to save money? Remove Modi, save your job, save daughters, save democracy, save the country"

The video is being shared with the caption, "Modi Hatao Desh Bacho Best Ads "





The same video is also being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video has been edited from a 2017 CEAT Tyres ad and in the original video ad there is no mention of voting against the BJP or Narendra Modi.

We found several replies on Twitter, where users pointed out that the video is from a CEAT Tyres ad and has been edited to make the false claim.

In the original ad which is 37 seconds long, at the end of the ad there is no tagline saying "Modi hatao" as in the viral video. The original ad asks consumers to buy CEAT tyres to save money.

The ad video was uploaded on June 8, 2017, by CEAT Tyres on YouTube.







