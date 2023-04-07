The video of a truck carrying a rocket while crossing a wooden bridge is going viral online with the claim that the Indian Army is skilfully transporting the rocket across the bridge. BOOM found that the footage is not related to the Indian Army and is from an online game called Spintires: MudRunner.

The video shows one truck placed across the river that opens up a portable bridge which the other truck then uses to carry the rocket. The video is being used to praise the Indian Army's skills.

A caption on Facebook reads, "*INDIAN ARMY ADVANCES.* *आर्मी ट्रक चालवण्याची ही पद्धत तुम्ही आपल्या आयुष्यात कधीही बघितली नसेल ती पण कोणाच्याही मदतीशिवाय.🙂🙂!!!!! Couldn't admire enough, the driver's dexterity navigating such a difficult pass. Also admiring our infra progress in such a short space of time capable of dreaming big things*"













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

The post is also circulating on Twitter.













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.









FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the clip has been taken from a vehicle simulation game called Spintires: MudRunner. One Jim Natelo on Facebook shared this video on their Facebook page where they regularly do online gaming streams.

A reverse image search of some visuals from the video along with keywords like "truck" and "rocket" on Google led us to a video by Facebook user Jim Natelo. The almost 5-minute long video had several matching visuals from our viral video. The title of the video was, "emergency bridge technology is very helpful when in a situation like this"

The clip was tagged 'playing Spintires: MudRunner' on Facebook, suggesting the clip was from a game.









Here is a comparison of the two:













In the comments below the video, Jim Natelo has also confirmed that the clip is from a video game.













Spintires: MudRunner is a simulation game available on mobile, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game's Facebook page had also listed several other creators who regularly played the game and streamed it online.



