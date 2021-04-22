Funeral Procession At UP Madrasa Peddled As Hyderabad Iftar Party

Claim
"Those giving gyan about Kumbh Mela, watch Hyderabad's Iftat once" (In Hindi - कुम्भ देखकर ज्ञान बाटने वालो एक बार हैदराबाद की इफ्तारी भी देख लेना!)
BOOM had previously fact-checked the same clip on April 17, 2021, and found that the large crowd had gathered for the funeral procession of Maulana Abdul Momin Nadvi, who had died on April 16, 2021, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. We had also contacted Sambhal Police who confirmed that there was a funeral procession, however, denied granting permission for a gathering. Zaid Nomani, associated with the madrasa had stated Maulana Nomani was a respected figure and that large crowds had gathered for the funeral.
