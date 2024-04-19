A video of a man holding his deceased child in his arms and cursing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the lack of facilities in his village which caused the death of his daughter, is viral online as recent.

BOOM found that the claims are misleading, the incident took place in September 2018 and is being falsely shared as recent.

The video shows the man holding his daughter while explaining how she died of a snakebite. He is heard cursing the PM for the lack of facilities available near his village, which he claims is the cause of his daughter's death.

A user on X shared the video with the caption, "Modi hai toh Vinaash hai har jagah. What is the point of govt when it can't provide basic amenities to its citizens. And how shameless he is asking for votes again. #ShameOnBJPGOVT #ShameOnModi #HaathBadlegaHalaat #IWCforNyay #SarkarBadloHalaatBadlo"













BOOM found that the video is from September 2018 and was taken in Bihar; the video is being falsely shared as recent.

We watched the viral video closely and heard the father saying that the incident is from Sitamarhi, Bihar. Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search of the incident on Google using 'Sitamarhi Bihar girl dies of snakebite'. This led us to a news report published on September 11, 2018 by Hindi news outlet Amar Ujala. The report's headline read, "September 11: Father holds deceased daughter, curses the health services of the country"

(Original text in Hindi: "11 सितंबर : बच्ची की लाश के साथ पिता बरसा देश की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर")

We also found a report published by The Lallantop on September 10, 2018 that carried more details about the incident. The report was titled 'What did this father say while holding his daughter's dead body in his lap that 50 thousand people shared the video?'

(Original text in Hindi: "बेटी की लाश गोद में उठाकर क्या कहा इस बाप ने कि 50 हजार लोगों ने विडियो शेयर कर दिया")

According to this report, four-and-a-half-years old Simran was taken to a referral hospital in Kasba, Bihar, after she endured a snakebite on September 7. The doctor there administered an injection, but Simran's condition kept deteriorating. The medical staff there then advised the family to get Simran admitted in the Sadar hospital, however, there was no ambulance available to take her there. The family then arranged a tempo to take Simran to the Sadar hospital 30 kms away. The young girl passed away on the way to the hospital.

The video shows the father accusing the staff of Majorganj referral hospital of negligence. The Lallantop's report also quoted Majorganj Station House Officer (SHO) Saif Ahmed Khan, who confirmed the incident while adding that the family had taken the right precautions to save Simran, including tying a cloth around the wound to stop the poison from spreading further. Khan had informed that the police would take action in the matter if Simran's family lodged a complaint.







