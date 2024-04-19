An old video from Uttar Pradesh has resurfaced with a false claim that it shows locals in Gujarat attacking a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convoy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

BOOM debunked the same video in 2021 when it was viral with similar false claims. We had reached out to the Agra Police social media cell, who confirmed that the clash took place between supporters of two BJP leaders on December 7, 2021.

In the video several people can be seen vandalising a convoy of cars with stones and sticks. A few of the vehicles carry BJP's party flag.

The video is being peddled with a caption, "BJP is in a deep fix as they can’t even campaign now everywhere they are booted out even Gujarat is not safe anymore for BJP karyakartas".





Fact Check

BOOM debunked the same video when it went viral with a similar false claim in 2021. We then found out that the video is from Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and does not show locals attacking a BJP rally.

We then found that the video captures a clash between supporters of two BJP leaders: former minister Aridaman Singh and ex-block pramukh Sugriv Singh Chauhan, which occurred on December 7, 2021.

The Rajasthan Youth Congress had shared an 11-minute video report by 'The Live TV,' featuring excerpts from the viral video. The report mentioned that the incident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and emphasised that locals had assaulted a convoy of vehicles in a BJP rally.



Taking a cue, we found a report by InKhabar from December 7, 2021, stating that a dozen vehicles were damaged during clashes between the supporters of former minister Aridaman Singh and ex-block pramukh Sugriv Singh Chauhan. According to the report, a brawl happened between supporters of former minister Chauhan and Singh during Singh's bike rally in Pinahat, Agra.

Amar Ujala on December 8, 2021, reported that the police had registered a case against 146 named and 200 unknown people, including Singh over the incident.



For further verification, we also reached out to the office of Agra SP Sudhir Kumar Singh, who redirected us to the Agra Police social media cell. When asked, the Agra Police social media cell refuted the viral claim of locals attacking the BJP rally in the video.

An officer from the Agra Police social media cell then told BOOM, "The clash happened on December 7, 2021, afternoon between supporters of Chauhan and Singh during a bike rally where there was an argument between both sides. This led to the incident. The convoy was not attacked by locals, it was a clash between party workers".

We also noted that Agra Police posted a video about the incident from their official X handle on December 7, 2021. In the video, the then SP Vikas Kumar stated that a clash took place between two groups in Agra's Pinahat area, resulting in damage to some vehicles. He also added that video footage had been acquired and legal action would be taken once evidence was gathered.

थाना पिनाहट क्षेत्र अंतर्गत दो पक्षों के समर्थकों के मध्य हुए विवाद की सूचना पर पुलिस बल द्वारा तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर, प्राप्त वीडियो फुटेज एवं साक्ष्य संकलन के आधार पर की जा रही वैधानिक कार्यवाही के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर आगरा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/VFYBmLkCzA — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) December 7, 2021

