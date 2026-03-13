Unrelated Videos Falsely Linked To Iranian Strikes On Tel Aviv

Several old and AI-generated videos are being shared on social media falsely linking them to the ongoing Iranian strikes in Israel's Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv has been the target of multiple waves of Iranian missile strikes including from pro-Iranian Lebanese group Hezbollah, since the United States-Israel war on Iran began.

The Claim: Videos show Iranian strikes on Tel Aviv

The videos are being shared on X with claims that they show an Iranian hypersonic missile striking Tel Aviv airport, clashes and panic at Ben Gurion Airport as people try to flee Israel, and a missile hitting a high-profile celebration in Tel Aviv attended by generals and soldiers.

🚨 BREAKING



Iran has just launched a hypersonic missile strike over Tel Aviv Airport in Israel.

The target appears to have been hit directly, as seen in the circulating footage. pic.twitter.com/xyv7b56z69 — Iran Mil Updates (@lran_prees) March 11, 2026

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Breaking 🚨🚨:

Clashes now at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.



“We want tickets, we want flights, we want to leave Israel.

We will not stay until Iranian missiles crush us.” pic.twitter.com/IBdjH6JlgQ — Iran Breaking News (@IBN_Now) March 12, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING



Leaked footage shows an Iranian hypersonic guided missile hitting a major celebration in Tel Aviv attended by generals, soldiers, and important figures, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries amid heavy media secrecy. pic.twitter.com/mwCgeH5cpn — Iran Mil Updates (@lran_prees) March 12, 2026

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What We Found:

Video 1: AI video claiming to show strike on Tel Aviv airport.

We analysed the video using the AI detection tool, DeepFake-O-Meter, developed by the University at Buffalo’s Media Forensics Lab, which flagged the video as synthetic, assigning it a 99.99% fake probability.









Video 2: July 2025 clash at Cinema City Jerusalem

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens. The search results showed that the video dates back to July 2025.

The same video was posted on YouTube by Times of India on July 20, 2025, reporting on anti-Arab riots that broke out inside Jerusalem's Cinema City theatre. The footage showed Jewish youths vandalising the theatre and clashing with Arab employees while chanting "death to Arabs."

According to The Jerusalem Post, a large-scale brawl involving dozens of Jewish teenagers and Arab cafeteria workers broke out late Saturday night on July 19, 2025 at Cinema City in Jerusalem.

Video 3: Fire incident video predating the ongoing conflict

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens; the results showed that the video predates the ongoing conflict.

We found a Facebook reel with the same video posted on January 17, 2026. According to the caption, the visuals show pyrotechnics, a firework display, which had gone wrong after being held indoors. While BOOM could not independently verify the video, it predates the West Asian conflict that began on February 28, 2026.



