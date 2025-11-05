TOI Misreports AI Video Of Black Twins Born To White Couple As Real

An AI-generated video showing a white woman holding two newborn babies with black hair while a man shouts in disbelief, claiming they are not his, is being shared and misreported as a real incident.

BOOM found that the viral video was posted by a TikTok account that has shared several similar AI-generated clips of couples arguing over the legitimacy of their newborn babies in hospital settings.

The Claim: Video shows white couple arguing after the mother gave birth to two babies with black hair

The Times Of India published an article on the viral video with the headline, "White woman gives birth to dark-skinned twins with black hair; husband's reaction is..."

The article also included a subheading, “Authentic or AI? Nobody knows – but everyone has an opinion,” along with a disclaimer that read: “This article is based solely on a viral video circulating on social media. There has been no confirmation regarding the authenticity of the footage, the people shown, or the location where it was filmed.”. However does not clearly state that it is not a real incident.





The video embedded in the article can be seen below:

What We Found

1) Tik Tok account @br_ai_ded

We found that the original video was posted on Tik Tok by the handle @br_ai_ded that has been posting similar AI-generated videos which show different couples fighting in a hospital room. The handle posts these videos under the section titled, "Delivery room".

The video is also labeled by the creator as "AI-generated"





2) AI Detection Tool result

We analysed the viral video using DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. The tool's results confirmed the video is an AI-generated deepfake. One of the results by DeepFake-O-Meter gave it a fake portability of 98.6% that it is AI-generated.





