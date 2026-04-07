Old Varanasi Video Falsely Shared As TMC Muslim Leader Beaten In West Bengal

An old video from June 2022 is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows a Muslim Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker being beaten up in West Bengal.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with counting of votes and declaration of results on May 4.

The Claim:

The video is being shared on X with the communal spin claiming that a TMC muslim leader was beaten up by people in West Bengal.

Murshidabad mein Nazrul Islam pel diye gaye 🔥



Bengal ka Hindu jaag gaya hai ab woh TMC ke goondon ko pelne laga hai🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/UKNSrVfGVw — Boiled Anda (@AmitLeliSlayer) April 6, 2026

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What We Found:

1) Old Video from 2022

We ran a reverse image search on keyframes from the viral video and found that it has been online since at least June 2022

The same video was shared on X in June 2022 with the caption, “Locals beat violent mob who tried to shut shops in Banaras. #Agnipath #Agniveer,".

Locals beat violent mob who tried to shut shops in Banaras.#Agnipath #Agniveer pic.twitter.com/UvD2L5clt8 — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 17, 2022

2) Hindi signboard states Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

In the background of the video, a signboard in Hindi can be seen when translated to English reads, “Telephone Colony, Nagar Nigam Varanasi.” Telephone Colony is a residential area located in the Sigra locality of Varanasi, under the jurisdiction of the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation).





This matches with the 2022 posts identifying the location as Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM could not independently verify the incident, however, we were able to establish that the video is old and not from West Bengal.