Viral Video of Thar Crashing Into Highway Signboard Is AI-Generated

An AI-generated video purportedly showing a Mahindra Thar SUV lodged in an overhead kilometer signboard on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway is being shared online as footage of a real crash.

BOOM found that the video was originally posted on Instagram by the handle @viiztrrix, an AI visuals content creator.

The Claim: Video shows an accident of a Thar that got lodged in an overhead kilometer signboard on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway

The video is being shared on X with several captions claiming that it shows a real accident on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

If it’s Thar anything is possible! pic.twitter.com/qn9LVighCo — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) February 19, 2026

What We Found:

1) AI Video created by Instagram AI content creator

BOOM found that viral video is from the Instagram handle @viiztrrix, an AI visuals content creator who regularly posts digitally generated videos. The watermark of this handle can be seen on the viral video .

The video was uploaded on Instagram on February 18, 2026 by the handle. The caption of the video reads, "This video content is AI-generated for fun purposes only. Please don’t take it seriously."

A review of the account's timeline shows that it primarily shares AI-generated content, including other similar car accident videos. The handle also posted another AI video showing a Tata Punch car lodged in an overhead of its own advertisement board.

The bio of the handle identifies the creator as Vishnu S and stated he is an AI visuals content creator.

2) Visual Inconsistencies in the Signage

Upon closer examination, we found several discrepancies in the video that indicate digital manipulation. The overhead signboard contains jumbled text on the right-hand side, including what appears to read '1anic', '1a', '1ngic' which do not correspond to any real locations on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.





3) AI Detection Tool Result

We also analysed the viral video using the AI detection tool Hive Moderation. The tool’s assessment indicated a 98.5% likelihood that the video was AI-generated.