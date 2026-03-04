Video Of Iranian Missiles Bombarding Tel Aviv Is AI-Generated

A video claiming to show Iranian missiles bombarding Israel's Tel Aviv, is fake and AI-generated.

BOOM found several visual discrepancies in the footage, including unusual car shapes, a blurred background, and distorted solar panels. An analysis using AI detection tools further confirmed that the video was synthetically created.

Since February 28, 2026, Tel Aviv and surrounding areas have faced Iranian missile and drone attacks following joint strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel. The Times Of Israel reported that a woman was killed and dozens more were injured by an Iranian missile that struck a Tel Aviv residential block on March 1.

The Claim: Video shows Iranian strikes in Tel Aviv

The 10-second video shows multiple smoke trails in the sky followed by explosions near a densely built urban area, with high-rise buildings visible in the background.

Iran’s massive missile attack on Tel Aviv, Israel pic.twitter.com/pFnU0R9bBO — Iran's Today (@Iran) March 3, 2026

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) Visual discrepancies

We found several visual inconsistencies in the viral video which are commonly seen in AI-generated videos. These include distorted cars parked along the road, a blurred and inconsistent background, and distorted solar panels on building rooftops.









2) AI Detection Tool results

We also analysed the video using two AI detection tools. Results from Hive Moderation indicated a 99.3% likelihood that the video is AI-generated. One of the results by DeepFake-O-Meter, developed by the University at Buffalo’s Media Forensics Lab, also flagged the video as synthetic, assigning it a 100% fake probability



















