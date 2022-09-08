Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, passed away "peacefully" on Thursday afternoon, the Buckingham Palace announced. She was 96 years old.

The official announcement was made by Buckingham Palace saying, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

It said, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Charles, who is now king of England, issued a statement about his mother's death from the official Twitter handle of the royal family. He said, "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty, The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

The statement read, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022





This comes after the palace had said in an unusual briefing on Thursday afternoon that the Queen's doctors were concerned for her health and was placed under medical supervision.

Senior members of the Royal family such as Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William reached Balmoral as the announcement of her ill health was made. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also going to Balmoral, BBC reported.

As the announcement was made, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

She said, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime."

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, also took to Twitter and expressed concern about her health. "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.



My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 8, 2022

The Queen had cancelled a privy council meeting on September 7 on advice from doctors to take rest.

Condolences

Condolences poured in as Buckingham Palace made the announcement of the Queen's death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn her death. He said, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

The French prime minister Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the continuity and unity of the British nation for more than 70 years. I remember a friend of France, a queen of hearts who forever marked her country and her century."

Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II a incarné la continuité et l'unité de la nation britannique plus de 70 ans durant. Je garde le souvenir d'une amie de la France, une reine de cœur qui a marqué à jamais son pays et son siècle. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022





70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II was coronated as the queen of England on June 2, 1953. She has been the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and has ruled for a little over 70 years. She became queen after the death of her father King George VI.



She will be succeeded by Prince Charles, her eldest son and first in line to the British throne.



Queen Elizabeth II is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.