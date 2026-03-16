Video Of PM Modi Announcing Free LPG Cylinders Is A Deepfake

A digitally altered video is being shared falsely claiming to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme starting from March 12.

BOOM found the video is digitally altered with an AI-generated voice-over.

The ongoing US–Israel conflict with Iran has increased instability in the West Asia, raising concerns over energy supplies. India imports around 60–65% of its LPG requirements, with a large share coming from Gulf countries. Most of these shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route between Iran and Oman.

The Claim: Video shows PM Modi announcing Free LPGs under Ujjwala Yojana

In the viral video, Modi appears to address a public rally saying, "In light of the LPG shortage, starting March 12, our government has made a significant announcement. Under the Ujjwala scheme, free gas cylinders will be provided to everyone. Apply quickly to receive your cylinder." At the end of the video, a voiceover asks people to share the video with five people and to comment to receive a free gas cylinder.

The video is being shared on Facebook and Instagram, claiming that free gas cylinders will be available from March 12.





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What We Found:

1) Original video from 2019

We ran a reverse image search using Google lens which showed that the the original video was posted on the official YouTube channel of PMO India, and matches the visuals of the viral video. This video was uploaded on February 24, 2019, which pre-dates the ongoing crisis.

In his original speech, PM Modi does not announce that free LPG cylinders would be provided under the Ujjwala scheme. The video is from a public meeting in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

At one point in the video, PM Modi mentions several government schemes, including the Ujjwala scheme, claiming that these initiatives have ushered in a new era of public welfare and development in the country.

2) AI Detection Tool results

We analyzed the video using AI detection tools like DeepFake-O-Meter, Hive Moderation, and Hiya. The DeepFake-O-Meter's lip-synced deepfake detection model flagged the video as 99.1% likely to be fake. Most of its models also classified the video's audio as AI-generated.

Additionally, the Hive Moderation tool indicated a 97.4% likelihood that this speech is AI-generated.









We also checked some parts of the audio on the deepfake voice detector tool Hiya. Hiya gave most parts an authenticity score of 11/100, indicating a high likelihood of it being a deepfake.





3) No new Free LPG scheme under Ujjwala

Additionally, we did not find any news reports on Modi announcing that free gas cylinders would be provided under the Ujjwala scheme due to the LPG crisis.

We also did not find any such information on the official websites of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas or the Ujjwala scheme website.

The current scheme provides free LPG connections and subsidies, and it does not provide an option to avail free cylinders.



